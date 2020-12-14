Luciano Quash , the man accused of the murder of Ashanti Riley was remanded in custody by a Port of Spain magistrate today.
The 33 year old PH taxi driver, of Bagatelle Road, was charged with the teenagers murder last Thursday by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force. Bail is not an option when accused of murder. The matter was put off to January 11, 2021.
Ashanti of Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, went missing on December 29th, However her body was discovered on December 4th at Cake Lands, Santa Cruz.
An autopsy revealed she was beaten and stabbed