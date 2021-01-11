After being hailed for her performance during CNN's coverage of the US Presidential Election, it's more good news for journalist Abby Phillip.
Today, CNN announced that Phillip who has Trinidadian parents, is getting her own show.
Beginning January 24th, she'll be the anchor of "Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip."
The show will air Sunday mornings.
Phillip has also been named CNN's senior political correspondent.
And, she's not done yet.
Phillip has also announced that this coming Sunday, CNN will air a documentary she did, titled: "Kamala Harris: Making History."