Boss at A&V Drilling, Hanif Nazim Baksh and his son in law, Billy Ramsundar have been cleared of all their criminal charges.
Back in 2017, Baksh and Ramsundar were arrested and charged with assault and malicious damage following an altercation with a member of the media just off the company's compound.
Sharing the details of the court's decision, Attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj who represented A&V, also revealed that his clients will be preparing to make a claim for 'substantial damaged and compensation against Petrotrin for the wrongful termination of a contract'.
He also explained that the court's decision came after he argued that the prosecution was again, not ready, after they had applied for a postponement back in January and were requesting another one today.
The judgement was handed down by Senior Magistrate at the Siparia Court, Margarent Alert, who said that she saw "no good reasons advanced by the prosecution to get a further adjournment to proceed with the trial".