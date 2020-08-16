Following the general election held on August 10, 2020, the Office of the President will prepare the necessary Instruments of Appointment and Oaths of Office and issue invitations to the swearing-in ceremony to all members of the House of Representatives and specially invited guests.
On receipt of the final results of the General Election from the Elections and Boundaries Commission, the President will issue correspondence to begin giving effect to sections 76(1) (a) and 83 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which read as follows respectively,
76. (1) Where there is occasion for the appointment of a Prime Minister, the President shall appoint as Prime Minister—
(a) a member of the House of Representatives who is the Leader in that House of the party which commands the support of the majority of members of that House …
and who is willing to accept the office of Prime Minister.
83 (2) The President shall, if the person concerned is willing to be appointed, appoint as Leader of the Opposition the member of the House of Representatives who, in his judgment, is best able to command the support of the greatest number of members of the House of Representatives who do not support the Government.
A letter will be addressed to the Leader of the party which commands the support of the majority of members of the House, enquiring whether the Leader is willing to accept the Office of Prime Minister. On the indication of willingness by the Leader, the President shall cause the sitting Prime Minister to vacate office in accordance with section 77 (2) (a).
As soon as is practicable thereafter, the President shall appoint the Prime Minister, who shall advise the President of any other Ministers to be appointed on the same date. It is customary that the Attorney General is appointed on the same day as the Prime Minister so that the Cabinet, which has the general direction and control of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, shall be constituted.
The Office of the President will prepare the necessary Instruments of Appointment and Oaths of Office and issue invitations to the swearing-in ceremony to all members of the House of Representatives and specially invited guests.
The swearings-in, which give effect to the appointments, will take place at the President’s House under strict adherence to pandemic protocols.
The Prime Minister may, on a subsequent occasion, advise the President of other Ministers to be appointed.
A letter will also be addressed to the member of the House of Representatives who, in the President’s judgment, commands the support of the greatest number of members of that House who do not support the Government, enquiring whether the member is willing to be appointed Leader of the Opposition. Should the member be willing, the President will so appoint.
