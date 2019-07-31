COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith has described the “day of total policing” in March 2015 as “a day of total stupidity” by officers of the Police Service.
He said while there will be no retribution for officers involved: “Mistakes were made. Whether this was deliberate or not, that is totally different. However, in consideration of (and) in keeping with a (2011) Court of Appeal judgement, it would be unfair and unlawful and oppressive to prefer an breach of discipline with respect to the event after more than four years this has elapsed.”
In September 2017, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) recommended criminal and/or disciplinary action against some police officers involved in the day of Total Policing. But no action was ever taken.
Griffith spoke at the weekly police press conference held at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.
He said: “I have been closing gates, one after the other, but this is not based on rush but a thorough investigation, to make sure that when we make comments, it is air tight and the country can be assured that we are not trying to cover up anything or we are not trying to fast track anything.”
He said: “The plant like substances, gate closed, Email-gate, case closed...and now we are dealing with the day of total policing and after today that gate will be closed,” he said.
He said: “On Monday 23rd of March 2015 during 4 a.m. to 11.40 a.m., 29 roadblocks within seven out of nine policing division in Trinidad and Tobago with 341 officers involved on a nationwide operating gridlock causing massive traffic congestion along the roadways, the East-west corridor, San Fernando, Port of Spain and the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago.”
He said: “It was devastating and caused discomfort and inconvenience to the motoring public.”
"An investigation was done and finds in both probes concluded the following,” he said.
- Poor communication protocols.
- Ineffective intelligence gathering.
- Improper structure for regional Assistant Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police to effectively take control for national issues.”
“So obviously a mistake was made and what we must do is not try to cover it up to pretend that something didn’t take place because it was ineffective policing, it was not a day of total policing but a day of total stupidity,” he said.
WHAT THE PCA RECOMMENDED
In September 2017, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) recommended criminal and/or disciplinary action against some police officers involved in the Day of Total Policing.
It was one of the PCA's 21 recommendations stemming from its investigation into the day which saw traffic gridlocked all over the country as a result of multiple police roadblocks.
The report was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution, the Commissioner of Police and the Police Service Commission.
The PCA’s investigation entailed scheduling, recording and transcribing over 150 interviews of police officers and civilians and the acquisition, scrutiny, and examination of hundreds of related documents.
The PCA said the investigation revealed that:
1. There was a lack of proper supervision of junior officers by superiors which resulted in 341 officers across Trinidad and Tobago conducting 29 roadblocks/road exercises without the knowledge of their superior officers.
2. Although no direct evidence was found to indicate that senior officers were alerted to plans by the junior officers to conduct these roadblocks/ road exercises, the PCA found it difficult to believe that given the amount of planning, coordination and precise execution required for the staging of these roadblocks/ road exercises, no senior officer was alerted to the plans of the junior officers.
3. Time-tested protocols for the management by seniors of the activities of juniors were not always adhered to as Divisional Commanders struggled to meet pre-determined crime management targets throughout the Divisions.
4. The PCA found that the Police Special Branch as a premier intelligence gathering agency failed to detect and report on the intended activities of police officers which culminated in the fiasco that day. In particular, the PCA is of the view that the leadership of the Special Branch did not display appreciation for the primacy of the functions of the Branch in relation to curtailing or preventing the activities of Monday, March 23, 2015.
5. The PCA also found that the activities of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) up to and including the activities of Monday, March 23, 2015 are a cause for concern. Prior to the day under scrutiny, some of the main functionaries of the Association were making subtle and not so subtle threats that something ominous would happen in the lives of the citizenry of Trinidad and Tobago should the Chief Personnel Officer not settle the ongoing wage negotiations with the TTPSSWA.
The following are the PCA's recommendations.
1. The strengthening of the management/ supervisory infrastructure within the police service.
2. The restructuring of the Special Branch and the country’s intelligence gathering capabilities to be more in line with global security demands/ requirements.
3. That the relationship between the TTPSSWA and the Police Service be examined.
4. That consideration is given to the institution of criminal and/or disciplinary action against some police officers, based on their conduct in the events of and surrounding Monday, March 23, 2015.