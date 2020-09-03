Health Ministry's 10:00 morning COVID-19 update (September 3rd):

* 21 more people have tested positive

* 9 people have been discharged

* Active cases - 1,213

9 discharged, 21 test positive

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTUTA: We Are Not Being Obstructionist

TTUTA: We Are Not Being Obstructionist

TTUTA will meet with the Education Minister tomorrow, as education stakeholders are still in the process of straightening out the kinks in the new teaching and learning system.

The Law is Fair Says Faris

The Law is Fair Says Faris

There will be no revisiting of the law with regard to families in private vehicles wearing masks and or face coverings.