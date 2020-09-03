9 discharged, 21 test positive Sep 3, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Health Ministry's 10:00 morning COVID-19 update (September 3rd):* 21 more people have tested positive* 9 people have been discharged * Active cases - 1,213 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coronavirus Covid-19 Ministry Of Health Terrence Deyalsingh RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Another rainy day in T&T (VIDEO: Satellite shows showers and thunderstorms moving from the southern end of the island… Jack Warner confirms he is COVID-19 positive Facebook post confirms former FIFA Vice President and government minister, Jack Warner, has … 9 discharged, 21 test positive Health Ministry's 10:00 morning COVID-19 update (September 3rd): Morning Edition September 3rd 2020 How do we flatten the curve? TTUTA: We Are Not Being Obstructionist TTUTA will meet with the Education Minister tomorrow, as education stakeholders are still in the process of straightening out the kinks in the new teaching and learning system. The Law is Fair Says Faris There will be no revisiting of the law with regard to families in private vehicles wearing masks and or face coverings. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesJack Warner reportedly in hospitalBeyond The Tape : Wednesday 02nd September 202081 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, active cases: 1,201Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 01st September 2020Mother of Four Murdered Suspect Kills HimselfUS to Deport TT NationalsJack Warner confirms he is COVID-19 positiveTTUTA: We Are Not Being ObstructionistMorning Edition September 3rd 2020The Law is Fair Says Faris