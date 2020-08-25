85 test positive for COVID-19, 13 discharged Aug 25, 2020 Aug 25, 2020 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Health Ministry: 85 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.13 people have been discharged Active cases - 991 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coronavirus Covid-19 Ministry Of Health Terrence Deyalsingh RECOMMENDED FOR YOU COVID case at Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs has been closed for sanitization and all staff s… Morning Edition August 25th 2020 Local Covid updates 85 test positive for COVID-19, 13 discharged Health Ministry: 85 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. Devant to Kamla: Call Internal Elections Time for a new political leader of the United National Congress; that's the repeated call of former Minister under the People's Partnership, Devant Maharaj. Beyond The Tape : Monday 24th August 2020 Kieron Pollard CPL Presser They're red hot at the moment, and they have no intention of stopping now. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesDevant to Kamla: Call Internal ElectionsDr Fuad Khan On Moving UNC ForwardGovt Refutes TTHTI Allegations85 test positive for COVID-19, 13 dischargedBeyond The Tape : Monday 24th August 2020Morning Edition August 25th 2020MSJ Calls On Govt To Prioritise Refinery DealCOVID case at Ministry of Foreign Affairs7 Days And No Results: Patient Waiting To DieMorning Edition August 24th 2020