81 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, active cases: 1,201 Sep 2, 2020 Sep 2, 2020 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Health Ministry 6pm update (September 2): 81 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.Active cases - 1,201 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coronavirus Covid-19 Ministry Of Health RECOMMENDED FOR YOU TTUTA: We Are Not Being Obstructionist TTUTA will meet with the Education Minister tomorrow, as education stakeholders are still in the process of straightening out the kinks in the new teaching and learning system. The Law is Fair Says Faris There will be no revisiting of the law with regard to families in private vehicles wearing masks and or face coverings. United TTFA on ME There's word that a ban from FIFA may not be the end of the road for Trinidad and Tobago football. Gary Answers Critics Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at the TTPS's weekly Media Briefing addressed several topics of public concern... Mother of Four Murdered Suspect Kills Himself Now to news we take no joy in bringing you. It's what investigators are treating as a case of domestic violence ending in a murder/suicide. US to Deport TT Nationals A major immigration enforcement exercise in New York has resulted in the arrest and pending deportation of 83 individuals from several countries including from Trinidad. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.