Some 800,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will be arriving in this country early next week.
This was confirmed today by the Chinese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu.
He posted on Facebook this morning that he is heartened to update the country that the 800,000 doses are now ready for delivery, taking the total of donation and procurement of Chinese vaccines to T&T to 1.1 million doses.
Ambassador Fang Qiu noted that this is three batches in a row from China in less than 60 days.
He says China has prioritised and expedited vaccines to this country and he is sure that these timely arrivals will assist with T&T's mass vaccination drive as it reopens its borders.
The Chinese Ambassador states - "Standing together, we can end this pandemic soon."