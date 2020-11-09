Police have arrested seventy-six people on a 'boat ride'

According to the Express, the group of 40 women and 36 men, were detained on a vessel before they were taken 'Down the Islands' to a 'zesser-party' last night

Coast Guard officials received intelligence that a vessel was berthed along Alcan Bay, Chaguaramas around 10pm and later intercepted the vessel about five kilometers from the bay.

It was escorted back to land, and the group handed over to officers of the TTPS.

Under the Public Health Ordinance, groups are not allowed to congregate in numbers in excess of ten.

This extends to marine activity

