Remember the six year old Bethel Tobago farmer Jhaylen Edwards. Well farmer Edwards now has his very own greenhouse, and more than that, he has established his very own agricultural company, Jhaylen's EzGro "Plantpro". Elizabeth Williams visited Mr. Edwards who is now seven years old, and has this report.
7 Year-Old Speaks
Elizabeth Williams
