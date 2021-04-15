Remember the six year old Bethel Tobago farmer Jhaylen Edwards. Well farmer Edwards now has his very own greenhouse, and more than that, he has established his very own agricultural company, Jhaylen's EzGro "Plantpro". Elizabeth Williams visited Mr. Edwards who is now seven years old, and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elderly Couple Needs Help

Elderly Couple Needs Help

Meena Grace Samuel and her husband Carl Mitchell are in need of assistance. After being evicted by their landlord for non-payment of rent