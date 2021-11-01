Health officials are screening over 60 primary contacts after two biologically related students at Iere High School in Siparia are suspected to have contracted COVID 19.
Education Officials say there are in total, five suspected cases linked to the school.
A report from the Education District Health Unit lists the other three suspected cases as members of staff with "no connection to one another nor the student cases."
One staff member who was "never at school" subsequently tested positive.
The second was assessed, but swabbing was not deemed necessary by the physician.
And the third suspected case of the staffer is a primary contact to another positive case.
Information reaching TV6 is, the discovery of the positive case happened last Tuesday, the school was subsequently sanitized and had been reopened with classes being held as recently as today.
We contacted the Education Minister who reflected on the identification of positive cases since schools reopened. She said that's why the health Units have been set up, with guidelines and instruction for the management of such cases.
She said "It is expected these cases will arise, hence the establishment and operation of the EDHU, and the issuing of clear Guidelines on these matters. Where sanitization of the premises is deemed necessary by the EDHU and the County Medical Officer of Health, this is also routinely done. In some cases, this would require school closure for a day, after which the students can be readmitted. MTS provides these emergency services to the schools."