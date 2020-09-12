51st COVID-19 related death in T&T Sep 12, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Health Ministry is reporting another COVID-19-related death.The person was an elderly male with co-morbidities. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 51. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coronavirus Covid-19 Ministry Of Health RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Rowley: Law Applies To Everyone Since the mandatory face mask law has been in effect, the police have dished out nearly 260 tickets to violators. Minister Tours Flood Affected Areas Climate change and irresponsible behaviour on the part of developers. Teachers Sell Soup To Buy Devices One Tobago teacher is on a mission to ensure that her pupils are afforded the opportunity to benefit from new methods of learning . COVID-19 Measures Remain For Another Month No ease up yet. Changes Coming To WASA Changes are coming to WASA, but not in the manner that's being rumoured. Cops want to find this woman on beach Tonight, police need your help with finding a woman seen in a viral video, claiming to be on… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesCops want to find this woman on beachCedric “Burkie” Burke has diedJack Warner: to those I may have wronged, I seek God's forgivenessCasino Manager Speaks51st COVID-19 related death in T&TTeachers Sell Soup To Buy DevicesRowley: Law Applies To EveryoneMinister Tours Flood Affected AreasBurkie Dies: Marlene Says He Was A PatriotCOVID-19 Measures Remain For Another Month