402 persons discharged, 18 more test positive Aug 27, 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Health Ministry's morning COVID-19 update:* 18 more people have tested positive* 402 people have been discharged * Active cases - 820 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Call him Senator Anil Roberts The former sports Minister is back. Today, Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar advised the President… 402 persons discharged, 18 more test positive Health Ministry's morning COVID-19 update: Morning Edition August 27th 2020 Human Behaviour in the time of covid Griffith Promises to Deal With Hackshaw Matter Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is now saying he will do all in his power to deal with the allegations levelled against ACP Irwin Hackshaw. COVID Cases Can Now Home Quarantine Persons testing positive for COVID-19, no longer have to be admitted to hospital and can now quarantine at home, except in particular cases. Emotions Flare At Port of Spain Statutory Meeting All's not well at the Port of Spain City Council. At its monthly statutory meeting on Wednesday, the Administration was accused of hindering the work of the council due to poor management. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles Articles402 persons discharged, 18 more test positiveEmotions Flare At Port of Spain Statutory MeetingDevant wants Observers for UNC ElectionBeyond The Tape : Wednesday 26th August 2020FIFA gives TTFA deadlineDuke: Lock Down The Country, Or I Will!COVID Cases Can Now Home QuarantineGriffith Promises to Deal With Hackshaw MatterMorning Edition August 27th 2020Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 25th August 2020