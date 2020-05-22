We were joined by a couple more cruise ship nationals who are trying to make their way home. We were joined by Keon Jeffers who is one of 342 stranded Trinbagonians onboard the Vision of the Seas operated by Royal Caribbean Cruise line.
UPDATE from Min of Communications: Nationals on Cruise Ships
“We are going to permit the entry of our nationals on these various cruise ships by establishing a schedule which allows us to manage their return, consistent with our resources, to protect them, and the population.”
