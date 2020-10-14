Coast guard and police officers intercepted 34 illegal Venezuelan immigrants in Cedros, attempting to enter the country on Monday on a 25-foot pirogue..
According to the TTPS the group of 19 men, 11 women and four children will be repatriated to Venezuela later this week.
They are being held at the Cedros Coast Guard base.
In a press release today, the TTPS thanked members of the public for their continued partnership in reporting suspected illegal immigrants and illicit activities to the police.