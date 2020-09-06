34 COVID deaths

Another COVID-19 death has been recorded by the Ministry of Health. This brings the total to 34.
According to the Ministry of Health the latest casualty is an elderly male with co-morbidities.
There was a drastic reduction in the number of positive cases reported by the Ministry today.
Following Saturday's highest number of reported cases, 190, this morning the Ministry of Health reported just four cases from samples taken between August 28th and September 5th.
By this afternoon there were an additional 16 cases reported positive for the same period... bringing today's total to 20.
To date the total number of active cases stands at 1,492, while the number of persons discharged is 724