A four-month-old baby is among 29 Venezuelans, held by police, for illegally entering Trinidad and Tobago.
They were held Tuesday, at Chatham Bay.
Police say they saw a fishing vessel approaching the shoreline, with a number of people, who appeared to be of Hispanic ethnicity.
According to police, when the occupants saw the officers, they disembarked and tried to flee into a bushy area.
Police searched the area and held four men, nine women and 16 children.
They are reportedly from Tucupita, Venezuela.
Their ages range from four months to 46 years.
They were taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be examined in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, and then they'll go into quarantine.