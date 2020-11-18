A four-month-old baby is among 29 Venezuelans, held by police, for illegally entering Trinidad and Tobago.

They were held Tuesday, at Chatham Bay.

Police say they saw a fishing vessel approaching the shoreline, with a number of people, who appeared to be of Hispanic ethnicity.

According to police, when the occupants saw the officers, they disembarked and tried to flee into a bushy area.

Police searched the area and held four men, nine women and 16 children.

They are reportedly from Tucupita, Venezuela.

Their ages range from four months to 46 years.

They were taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be examined in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, and then they'll go into quarantine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boosting Agriculture In T&T

Boosting Agriculture In T&T

Host of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Youth Business Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with the Agricultural Development Bank and the Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat...

New Signage, Bus Shed For East POS

New Signage, Bus Shed For East POS

Minister Hinds was speaking at the launch of the East Port of Spain Business Improvement District Project, geared at re-branding the area in the hopes of fostering investment and new business ventures.

Chillers Coming For COVID Vaccine

Chillers Coming For COVID Vaccine

As front runners in the race toward a COVID vaccine start emerging, T&T starts its cold chain supply preparation to ensure the liquid gold is kept within the required sub-zero temperatures.