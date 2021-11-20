The Ministry of Health is today reporting 28 COVID-related deaths, the highest figure ever recorded in this country over a 24 hour period and there is a boy child among them.
The Ministry says the persons were 13 elderly males, eight elderly females, five middle-aged males, one middle aged female and one male child.
Sixteen of them had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, history of strokes, kidney disease, cancer and asthma. Four persons had a single comorbidity, hypertension or asthma.
Eight persons had no known medical conditions. This takes the death toll to 1,947.
The Ministry of Health has also reported that 592 additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19 from samples taken during the period November 16 to November 19.
According to the Ministry,634,513 persons are now fully vaccinated, with 11,011 receiving an additional primary dose.
Some 637,017 persons have so far been vaccinated with the first dose of a two dose regime.