Veterans and newcomers make their voices heard on the region’s biggest stage for Spoken Word in the grand finale of the 2020 First Citizens National Poetry Slam.
Thirteen performers will bring down the curtain on the extraordinary 2020 Slam season this Sunday at 7.30pm on TV6, and via livestream on tv6tnt.com.
Normally the closing event of the annual NGC Bocas Lit Fest, playing to a sold-out NAPA audience of nearly 1200, the 2020 First Citizens National Poetry Slam finals will meet ardent followers and fans of the Spoken Word at home.
In yet another unprecedented move, the top three performers will be announced at the end of Sunday’s show, though competitors and supporters will have to tune in to TV6’s Morning Edition on Monday for the final placings.
Of the thirty-three competitors in the semi-final round, twelve advanced to the final to meet Defending Champion Alexandra Stewart. Among them, seven are first-time finalists, of whom four are Slam debutants. Notably, for the first time, women outnumber men by 7-13.
Following the postponement of the Slam semi-finals back in March, the competition had to be re-imagined to cater to a virtual audience. While Bocas Lit Fest Slam producers and organisers acknowledge the challenges of adapting the live event to television, its founder/director Marina Salandy-Brown is satisfied that “The 2020 Slam poets' pieces aptly mirror the times we are in but we look forward to the bright light of a new dawn that must surely follow.”
She says, “We are all very grateful to First Citizens for believing in the role that self expression plays in our lives and for staying the course, and to OCM and TV6 for making it possible to get these voices heard."
Bragging rights aside, a hefty winner’s row jackpot of $80,000 is in play with $50,000 booked for the top performance, $20,000 for second place and $10,000 for third, all courtesy First Citizens.
Underscoring the importance of the Slam, 2019 Champion Alexadra Stewart says, "I value the First Citizens National Poetry Slam for the stage it provides Spoken Word Artists, where both budding and established performers can find a platform. And I certainly appreciate the investment First Citizens makes to recognise and reward artists for their extraordinary efforts.” Stewart added, “ Winning the Slam has been an extra source of motivation, allowing me to invest further in developing my craft."
Heading the judging panel is award-winning poet and literary critic Professor Emeritus Funso Aiyejina. Joining him are award-winning writer and comedian Lisa Allen-Agostini, performance poet Paul Obe and songwriter, artist and the three-time, youngest-ever International Soca Monarch, Voice (Aaron St Louis).
For more information ahead of Sunday’s grand finale, follow @nationalpoetryslamtt on Instagram and @FCNPS on facebook.