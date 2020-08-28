Healthy Ministry's morning COVID-19 update:
* 2 more people have died due to COVID-19. They were both elderly males with co-morbidities.
* 36 more people have tested positive
* 34 people have been discharged
* Active cases - 867
It has come to the attention of the Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Compa…
Her Excellency Paula Mae Weekes addressed the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament.
It's been easy getting football running smooth again in Trinidad and Tobago. That's the admission coming from the Normalization Committee after they were implemented five months ago.
Moves toward making non-compliance with the wearing of masks in public places a punishable offence starts tomorrow.
