Healthy Ministry's morning COVID-19 update:

* 2 more people have died due to COVID-19. They were both elderly males with co-morbidities.

* 36 more people have tested positive

* 34 people have been discharged

* Active cases - 867

2 covid deaths 28 August 10am-1.jpg
2 covid deaths 28 August 10am-2.jpg

