The Ministry of Health confirms that two thousand AstraZeneca vaccines received from Barbados as a donation, will be given to healthcare workers.
There is still no definitive date as to when the vaccines will be administered, as the Ministry is awaiting an Emergency Use Licence from the World Health Organisation to begin rollout, However Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says once that clearance is received, the Ministry will be moving full steam ahead.
This country is also on track to receive the first tranche of vaccines through the COVAX facility, which means we may have at least two different brands of vaccines at our disposal.