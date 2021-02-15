The Ministry of Health confirms that two thousand AstraZeneca vaccines received from Barbados as a donation, will be given to healthcare workers.

There is still no definitive date as to when the vaccines will be administered, as the Ministry is awaiting an Emergency Use Licence from the World Health Organisation to begin rollout, However Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says once that clearance is received, the Ministry will be moving full steam ahead.

This country is also on track to receive the first tranche of vaccines through the COVAX facility, which means we may have at least two different brands of vaccines at our disposal.

Potts On Alexander Injury

To boxing… Regional Chairman of the World Boxing Council Boxu Potts has slammed the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association for what he says was a lack of oversight of boxer Michael Alexander.

Music Truck In The Savannah

It was not the usual Carnival due to the Covid 19 pandemic but at the Queen's Park Savannah today some people got a taste of the mas vibes.

Colin Murray On WI Part 1

Cricket analyst Colin Murray says he was one of those doubting Thomases who felt the West Indies could not win a Test in Bangladesh.