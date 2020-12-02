Fourteen people said to be non-nationals, have been arrested by police, in west Trinidad.
Police say they conducted searches at Smith Hill and Thompson Circular, in Carenage; and at Harding Place, in Cocorite.
The exercise took place between 3 am and 7 am, today.
Police officials say the 14 non-nationals were arrested breaching T&T's immigration laws.
They were taken to the West End Police Station.
The Counter Trafficking Unit of the Ministry of National Security is assisting police with the screening of the 14 detainees.
Investigations are continuing.