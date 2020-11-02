Do you remember the 12 persons who were arrested back in April at an alleged COVID Party at Alicia's Guest House in Cascade?
Well, six months later, the charges have been dismissed because the police prosecution didn't comply with court orders.
The five local men and seven Venezuelan women were charged for breaching Public Health Regulations by gathering in a group exceeding more than five members.
When the matter was called before Magistrate Sarah De Silva today, the police prosecution said it was not yet in a position to proceed with the matter but the Magistrate said when the matter was called two weeks ago the police prosecution made the same application and was granted an extension.
Attorney representing the accused Renuka Rambhajan says she was appalled by the prosecution's conduct and more than five months after the charges, they are yet to receive disclosure or a summary of evidence in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Rules.
Ms Rambhajan says on the day of the raid, the TTPS wasted no time in issuing a media release announcing it had busted a "sex party." She says the release was issued before any charges were laid.
Magistrate De Silva says the prosecution has shown no regard for the court's direction causing the matter to be dismissed for a lack of prosecution by the State.