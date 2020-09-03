The South West Regional Health Authority has been ordered to pay over 1.6 million dollars to the family of Navin Singh.
Princes Town resident Navin Singh was 30 years old when he died in 2014.
In February the court found the SWRHA to be negligent for misdiagnosing him with sciatica. Navin Singh had as flesh eating disease. It's a rare bacterial infection which results in the death of parts of the body's soft tissue.
The misdiagnosis, according to the court ,caused a delay in treatment. The court says had he been referred to a primary care facility and started treatment, he would have been alive today.
On 25th October 2014, the man presented at the Princes Town District Health Facility with pain to his right leg and a fever. Doctors were told he had vomited once at home. He was diagnosed with sciatica to his right side.
Two days later, his condition worsened, he was under severe pain and couldn't move. He was again given the same diagnosis by another doctor.
In another two days , Singh's eyes became yellow, he appeared dazed, had a roasting fever, was vomiting continuously and was in extreme pain and could not move. There were also black spots about his body, oozing a foul smelling liquid.
After suffering organ failure, septic shock, a failed operation the 30 year old died 5 days after his initial diagnosis.
Justice Avellon Justice Quinlan-Williams today awarded the damages in the sum of $1,664,334.51.
His family was awarded - $35,000.00 for his pain and suffering
Damages of $25,000.00 for loss of expectation of life
$1,550,068.79 for lost years of earnings.
Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan appeared on behalf of Legal Representative of the Estate of Navin Singh.