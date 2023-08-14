KHADIJAH DENOUNCES PNM Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated Aug 14, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MP for St. Augustine, Khadija Ameen denounces “PNM Thuggery” while she visited the St. Augustine South Community Centre.Report by Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU HOME INCOMPLETE A Tobago family is getting some help from the Buccoo Moravian Church and the Unemployment Re… WE RUN ARIMA REVIEW It was a bitter sweet weekend for runners and fans of running who came out for the World Ath… CRIME AND AI DISCUSSED AT CBU AGA Journalists in the Caribbean are being urged to dig a bit deeper, when reporting on crime in… ANCIL DENNIS ON TPP Initially, they promised to "fix dis" and now that they have just about destroyed it, they a… BRIAN LEWIS ON CYG 2023 The Commonwealth Youth Games are all but a memory now. ANALYST ON RESULTS:THEY BOTH FAILED Dr Shane Mohammed, a political Analyst in reviewing the results of Monday's election, knocke… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles Articlestwo more killed in CarenageMASSY HOLDINGS BUYS JAMAICAN COMPANYBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 15th August 2023DUKE: WE DON'T CHECK VOTESGARY GRIFFITH TT NOT DIVIDEDGARY GRIFFITH: NTA CUT DEEP INTO PNM STRONGHOLDScarenage double murderTEENAGER KILLED AT HOMEMAN BEATEN TO DEATH FOR A CIGARETTEUNC ADDS ONE MORE ELECTORAL DISTRICT FOR RECOUNT