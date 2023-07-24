Jack Warner returned to the platform at the Centre of Excellence tonight, ten years after quitting from the United National Congress (UNC), vowing to dismantle the Independent Liberal Party (ILP) and reintegrate it with the UNC to form "one family."
"Why do we have one family?" Warner said as he was greeted by cheers from UNC and National Transformation Alliance (NTA) supporters. Because we have one leader and one focus that is to fight the PNM."
He claimed that because of excessive unemployment and rampant crime, the country's young and brightest residents were fleeing in droves. He claimed Gary Griffith was the best police commissioner the country had ever seen, just as Kamla Persad Bissessar was the best prime minister the country had ever seen, and he claimed he was the best national security minister and works minister this country had as well.
He claimed that the public will be safe with this trio in command again.
In his 15-minute speech, Warner emphasized the need of citizens going out on August 14th to "doh tote, vote."
He stated that the country does not require another political super over.
"That is why I am here, to put the country back on even keel. The vote is 7-7. We don't want that to happen again. A tie requires a super over. We do not desire a political super over. We want an outright victory no 7-7 tie. There will come a time when we must accept the fact that change is required, and we must put all of our shoulders to the wheel to accept that change," Warner said.
Warner contrasted former South African President Nelson Mandela to UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He described her as the Mandela of local politics, embracing love and unity like Mandela.
Before ending, Warner took a few moments to criticise the Energy Minister Stuart Young for his remarks about granting him a first-class ticket to Miami. Warner stated, "Tell Stuart Young to take the first-class ticket and give it to his stepdaughter and her mother and let them go to Miami for treatment."
He also took a political jab at Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, who told the media in a press release a few days earlier that he had handed Warner a red card when he ran on an ILP ticket and lost to him in the last general election in the Lopinot/Bon Air West constituency.
Warner responded, "An idiot in a jacket and tie is still an idiot."
He also chastised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, claiming that while public servants had only gotten a 4% raise, in ten years, PM Rowley was enjoying "ham, lamb and jam."
Warner is fighting extradition to the US to face charges of wire fraud, money laundering and racketeering which were brought against him and several other FIFA officials in 2015.