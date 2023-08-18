INTERNATIONAL NEWS: UK NURSE FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING 7 BABIES

UK nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies in her care on the neonatal ward of Countess of Chester Hospital where she worked between June 2015 and June 2016.
She was also convicted in Manchester Crown Court today of the attempted murder of six other babies.
She caused death by force-feeding the babies milk, poisoning them with insulin and injecting them with air, causing sudden death.
Lucy Letby is now the most prolific killer of children in the UK in modern times.
The government has ordered an investigation into the Letby murders.
