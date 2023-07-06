INTERNATIONAL NEWS: DEADLY GAS LEAK IN SOUTH AFRICA

A suspected gas leak leaves 17 dead in South Africa  in an area where illegal miners rent shacks. Fourteen other people are warded at hospital, three in critical condition. Details in the TV6 News @ 7.

T&T'S CONCERNS ABOUT SANCTIONS ON VENEZUELA

As the United States Secretary of State, the U.S. Democratic Leader in Congress and this country's Prime Minister continued their discussions over the past two days about issues of energy security, Trinidad and Tobago continues to seek a further easing of sanctions on Venezuela with regard to the Dragon Gas deal.

CAR WHEELS STOLEN

Thieves made off with the wheels of a nurse’s car from the carpark of the Eric Williams Medi…