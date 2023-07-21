A 62 year-old man from Debe, Penal was killed in a freak accident involving a tractor. He was clearing an area of yellow limestone at a quarry in Williamsville when the tractor was discovered down a precipice, with the man's body in the cab.

In another fatal work-related accident, 49 year old Rakeeb Mohammed was under his red Mercedes Benz Trailer Truck doing repairs when a jack which was supporting the truck’s weight slipped, pinning him.

He was rushed to the Siparia Health facility where he succumbed to his injuries.

Details in the TV6 News@7.

