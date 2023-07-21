The role of the police has come under a microscope in a shocking incident where two women were paraded naked by a mob of men in India's Manipur state.
The incident which happened on May 4th and went viral on Wednesday, caused national and global outrage.
Police have arrested four men and said they would be making more arrests soon, for gang rape.
What people are asking is, why did the police take so long to act?
According to reports, most of the men are clearly identifiable in the video and the crime was reported days after the incident.