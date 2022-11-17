A 26-year-old hunter was seriously wounded in a shooting inside a forested area in Guayaguayare on Tuesday.
Daniel Ferrier, of Vesprey Extension, Guayaguayare, was shot in the right arm, forehead and face.
Police said Ferrier was on a hunting expedition with his 60-year-old friend, in a forested area off Main Field Road, Guayaguayare when the incident happened at around 5.30pm.
A report stated that Ferrier was walking ahead on his friend when he was hit. The 60-year-old man said he attempted to assist Ferrier out of the forest but was unsuccessful. He bandaged Ferrier's wounds and left him in the forest while he walked to the nearby village for help. He also contacted the Mayaro Police Station.
Police said Fire Service officers and villagers walked two miles into the forest where they found a still bleeding Ferrier. The wounded man was removed from the forest at around 10.30pm.
Ferrier was taken to the Mayaro District Health Facility in a Fire Service ambulance and then transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he underwent surgery and remains in a stable but serious condition.
Police said several persons have been interviewed in connection with the shooting.