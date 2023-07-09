Historian, UWI Professor Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo has died at hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was 84 years old. He was elected Member of Parliament for Nariva in 1986 and served as a minister in the N.A.R. government. More on the TV6 Weekend News.

ATTORNEY WANTS PM TO SPEAK ON REFUGEE POLICY

Attorney Criston J. Williams is calling on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, to state whether T&T intends to withdraw from the 1951 Refugee Convention. The call comes as an estimated 200 migrants were detained this morning during a police exercise in St James, mere days after a High Court judge ruled that asylum seekers can be deported.

CYBER ATTACKS UP 250% IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

The Trinidad and Tobago Cyber Security Incident Response Team, TT-CSIRT, is warning of an increase in cyber attacks in T&T. In a public advisory issued on Sunday, the National Security unit urged all organizations, to take the necessary precautions to mitigate against rising ransomware attacks in Trinidad and Tobago.

UNC WANTS PARLIAMENT RECONVENED RE: CARICOM PROCUREMENT

Meantime, the Opposition is calling on the government to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible, so that the House can debate an Order recently signed off on by the Minister of Finance. Opposition MP Saddam Hosein says the Order is illegal, and as such, the State should immediately cease payment for goods and services, procured for the recently-concluded CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.

