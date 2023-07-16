HIGHER GRAIN PRICES?

There is uncertainty over how much consumers will be paying for products made with wheat and corn in the future as the Black Sea Grain initiative which allowed crop shipments to move out of Ukraine expires on Monday, with no word from Russia about extending the deal.
That wartime deal guaranteed food security for tens of millions of people.
Reuters news agency says the last ship to sail and be granted safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain under the deal left the port of Odessa early this morning, ahead of the deadline to extend the agreement.