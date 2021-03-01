Disappointed. That's how Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh feels about Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar reaching out to India to beg for vaccines for this country. Deyalsingh is appealing to the Opposition to direct their ill-feelings to the PNM, and stop sabotaging this country. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Hate PNM, But Don't Hate Your Country
Rynessa Cutting
