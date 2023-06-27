FLOODING

There are reports of flooding in Mt Hope, Mt Lambert, San Juan, El Socorro and Santa Cruz. Details in the TV6 News @7.

RIVERINE ALERT

The Maraval River has breached its banks and will affect some communities. The public is urg…

