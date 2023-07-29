Frankie Jamal Bartholemew, popularly known as "Fishie," one of six men acquitted of murdering Chivron "Tupac" Lewis by a high court judge earlier this week, was attacked and stabbed this morning at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.
According to sources, the incident occurred in Building 13 while inmates were allowed airing time outside of their cells. Other inmates allegedly attacked and stabbed Bartholemew multiple times around the body. Sources told TV 6 News that an attempt was also made to strangle him.
The injured inmate was rushed to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment and later brought back to the prison.
Acting Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar confirmed the incident and stated, "It is my belief that whatever gang warfare is happening on the outside may be related to that, and what we normally do in this situation is to identify who the troublemakers are and separate them. We have internal disciplinary rules and regulations in place for this incident, and police will be called in if there is any violence," he said.