Tobago fisherman Joseph Ramkissoon is finally home, but at this time in quarantine. Mr. Ramkissoon was one of seventy-five (75) Trinidad and Tobago nationals who were in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and  were successfully repatriated to this country, this morning via the Galleons Passage. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has this report.

