A young man was killed in a road accident at the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Mausica Road intersection early this morning. Eyewitnesses say he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the traffic lights at the intersection. Details on the TV6 Weekend News.

WATER RETURNED TO 75% OF WASA NORTH CUSTOMERS

More than 75% of WASA's customers in the North should have had their supply returned, according to the Authority's CEO. Meantime work is underway to replace the main altogether, to minimise the risk of such an event recurring. 