A young man was killed in a road accident at the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Mausica Road intersection early this morning. Eyewitnesses say he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the traffic lights at the intersection. Details on the TV6 Weekend News.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Historian, UWI Professor Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo has died at hospital after suffering a br…
TSTT says landline, internet and mobile service to its customers in Tobago and North-East Tr…
A male BBC presenter accused of paying a 17-year old boy over 35,000 pounds for sexually exp…
A young man was killed in a road accident at the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Mausica Roa…
More than 75% of WASA's customers in the North should have had their supply returned, according to the Authority's CEO. Meantime work is underway to replace the main altogether, to minimise the risk of such an event recurring.
Men over 40, please get screened for prostate cancer. It's the appeal coming from the Minist…