The cabinet reshuffle came as no surprise to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who told TV6 News that the Prime Minister acted within the law.

ANDREW LEWIS ON RETIREMENT

We broke the news Wednesday evening that T&T's Andrew Lewis has retired as an athlete to take up coaching with the Canadian team.

FARLEY MUST ANSWER

A tit for tat between the Chief Secretary and the Minority Leader with respect to the Dubai trip. Wednesday Chief Secretary Farley Augustine laid down what he classified as the facts and claimed disorganization by government agencies in Trinidad.

JACOB: MERIT LIST MATTER ALREADY PROBED

It has already been investigated. The response of Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob to questions posed to him by the media on whether the TTPS will be investigating claims of interference in the process of selection of a Top Cop.

MINISTRY OF TRADE CLEARS THE AIR ON DUBAI TRIP

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, is denying reports of disorganization within government agencies which handled the trip to Dubai. In a lengthy response, the Ministry of Trade sets the record straight.

HEALTH WATCH: TOO MUCH SALT

Too much salt is making its way to our tables and our bodies and there can be serious health implications. However, all is not lost. One doctor tells us that there are little changes you can make to reduce your sodium intake.