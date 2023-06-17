FARIS ACTS AS AG

Faris Al-Rawi is acting in his former portfolio of Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs from today until June 23rd, while AG Reginald Armour SC is out of the country. The Office of the Attorney General says Al-Rawi will continue to discharge his normal duties as Minister of Rural Development and Local Government.
