EPA WANTS MEETING WITH TOP COP

 

The Estate Police Association has requested a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, in light of what it says are a number of health and safety issues facing officers in the execution of their duties.

The EPA says many officers are working without bulletproof vests, armoured vehicles and proper firearms, among a number of other concerns. The Association hosted a press conference this morning, five days after Telecom Security Services officer, Hasley Augustine, was killed during a robbery in Cunupia. 

HASLEY AUGUSTINE, TELECOM SECURITY OFFICER

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THREE SHOT IN CUREPE

THREE SHOT IN CUREPE

Three people were shot when gunman opened fire on them along Mc Inroy Street in Curepe on Tu…