EPA WANTS MEETING WITH TOP COP

The Estate Police Association has requested a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, in light of what it says are a number of health and safety issues facing officers in the execution of their duties.
The EPA says many officers are working without bulletproof vests, armoured vehicles and proper firearms, among a number of other concerns. The Association hosted a press conference this morning, five days after Telecom Security Services officer, Hasley Augustine, was killed during a robbery in Cunupia.