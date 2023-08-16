After initial election results indicated the PNM won the Lengua/Indian Walk seat within the Princes Town Regional Corporation by five votes, a recount requested by the UNC has now revealed a tie.
This was confirmed by the EBC in a statement this afternoon, "In the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk, a count of the ballot boxes has revealed a tie, with both the PNM and UNC candidates securing 1428 votes each - a loss of two (2) votes for the PNM’s candidate and a gain of three (3) votes for the UNC’s candidate. The vote count for the PEP’s candidate remained the same at 87 votes."
Present at the Princes Town East Secondary School this afternoon where the first recount took place, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath said, "One of the concerns coming out of the process of the first recount, is the integrity of the process and issue of security of the ballots and ballot boxes."
Representing the PNM, was Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon. In speaking with TV6 News she said, "This is a fair process and we are going along with what is required. At the end of the day we will do whatever is necessary at that time to be victorious and if it means going back to the polls, then that is something we will have to do."
TV6 News understands a second recount of the Lengua/Indian Walk ballot boxes will take place tomorrow, Thursday August 17th, 2023.