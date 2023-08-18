EBC : NO CHANGE FOR MARACAS/SANTA MARGARITA

According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission, the results of the recount in the electoral district of Maracas/Santa Margarita have produced the same outcome as on Election Day, with the PNM’s candidate Trudel Noreiga winning that electoral district.
EBC RECOUNT:
People’s National Movement (PNM) =1716 votes
Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) = 162 votes
United National Congress (UNC) = 1656 votes
The EBC notes that PNM candidate Trudel Noreiga received two (2) more votes, while UNC candidate Peter Nero received one (1) more vote.
The Commission says, it is seeking legal advice with respect to the second recount in the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk.
As it pertains to the recount in the electoral district of Arima Northeast, the EBC says, "the People’s National Movement has officially written to the Chief Election Officer, Fern Narcis-Scope for a check of the results of the poll, in accordance with Election Rule 106(1) of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 2:01."
"In accordance with Election Rule 101(1) on Tuesday 15th August, 2023 the Chief Election Officer received requests for recounts in fourteen (14) of the electoral districts contested in the Local Government Elections," says the EBC.