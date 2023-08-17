According to the Election and Boundaries Commission the recount in the electoral district of Marabella West is completed. The results revealed that the People's National Movement candidate received one more vote and the candidate for the United National Congress received one less vote. The finally tally for the Marabella West district is; 955 votes for the UNC and 927 votes for the PNM. Meantime, recounts in the electoral districts of Arima Northeast and Maracas/Santa Margarita are on-going while a second recount in the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk is scheduled to begin today.

