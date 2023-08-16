The Elections and Boundaries Commission has completed three of the  fourteen recounts requested by the two main political parties, the UNC and the PNM,  following Monday's 7-7 tie between the PNM and the UNC in the Local Government Election.

The completed recounts are as follows:

COCOYEA/TAROUBA

PNM: 1207 votes                                                    

UNC: 1162 votes

 

MARABELLA SOUTH/VISTABELLA

PNM: 873 votes                                                                   

Unc: 884 votes

MAYARO NORTH

PNM: 741 votes                                                                  

UNC: 720 votes                                                 

PEP: 43 votes

Recounts in the remaining eleven electoral districts are ongoing.

