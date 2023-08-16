The Elections and Boundaries Commission has completed three of the fourteen recounts requested by the two main political parties, the UNC and the PNM, following Monday's 7-7 tie between the PNM and the UNC in the Local Government Election.
The completed recounts are as follows:
COCOYEA/TAROUBA
PNM: 1207 votes
UNC: 1162 votes
MARABELLA SOUTH/VISTABELLA
PNM: 873 votes
Unc: 884 votes
MAYARO NORTH
PNM: 741 votes
UNC: 720 votes
PEP: 43 votes
Recounts in the remaining eleven electoral districts are ongoing.