DOUBLE MURDER IN SAN FERNANDO

The murder count climbed to 280 overnight when two men were shot and killed in an apartment in Pleasantville. Kristian Lindsay, also known as ‘Ming’ and Kevin Andrews, also known as ‘Faces’ are the victims. Details in the TV6 News @ 7.
