DIEGO MARTIN KILLING

A 36-year-old man was shot dead last night on Simon Lane, Pioneer Drive in Diego Martin.

Kerron Lewis, who lived in that neighborhood and also had another address in Morvant, has been confirmed as the victim.

According to investigators, Lewis was standing in the doorway of a house with another man at 8:35 p.m. when a masked gunman arrived from a nearby track and opened fire.

Lewis was struck multiple times, while the other man was struck in the left foot.

The gunman then fled.

He is this country's 329th murder victim for the year.

