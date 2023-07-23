DEADLY DRIVE-BY SHOOTING Jul 23, 2023 Jul 23, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 17-year old boy was shot dead late Saturday night in a drive-by at Phase 4, La Horquetta, Arima. He has been identified as Kellon Morris.Details in the TV6 Weekend News. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU TOURISTS FLEE WILDFIRES IN GREECE Greece undertook the largest evacuation in the country's history on Sunday as a huge wildfir… DEADLY DRIVE-BY SHOOTING A 17-year old boy was shot dead late Saturday night in a drive-by at Phase 4, La Horquetta, … MORE SMEs, INTL EXHIBITORS AT TIC 2023 The Trade and Investment Convention concludes today and organizers have already declared tha… EBC WARNS OF PEOPLE PRETENDING TO BE FROM EBC The Elections and Boundaries Commission is advising the public to request EBC identification… PNM RESPONDS TO JACK BACK IN POLITICS We begin tonight with news of the pending return of Jack Warner to the political arena. Phot… TOBAGO HERITAGE OPENS The Tobago Heritage Festival was officially launched on Friday under the theme ' Homage', pa… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesDEADLY DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGWOMAN FOUND DEAD IN CARENAGEINDUSTRIAL ACCIDENTS CLAIM 2 LIVESPENSIONER DIES IN ARSON ATTACK, WIFE INJUREDPNM RESPONDS TO JACK BACK IN POLITICSPOLICEMAN KILLS ATTACKERMorning Edition: 21st July 2023Beyond The Tape : Friday 21st July 2023CHIEF SECRETARY RECKLESS, SAYS IDATOBAGO’S VIEWS