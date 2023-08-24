One man was killed early yesterday morning in Mayaro after allegedly shooting at police officers.
According to investigators, they received information and proceeded to a house on Mafeking Branch Trace at 10 a.m.
When authorities broke into the residence, three men ran out, all armed with firearms. The policemen shouted out to one of the males, who turned toward them and opened fire.
Officers claim that they acted in accordance with the use of force policy because they believed they could have been killed or harmed if they had not.
The men retreated into a forested area after the cops returned fire.
Minutes thereafter, an unidentified man clothed in dark clothing and suffering from gunshot wounds was discovered nearby.
Police discovered a firearm beside the man's body.
Police have yet to identify the individual.
Police also discovered a rental receipt in the deceased's pocket for a gold-colored Almera vehicle that had been discovered abandoned earlier in the Nurse Street area of Mayaro.